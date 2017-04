Share this:

Wednesday wasn’t a good day in Bristol, Conn., as ESPN shook the sports media landscape with widespread layoffs that included several notable on-air personalities, among others.

So, when Bob Ley, an apparent survivor of the layoffs, signed off the day’s episode of “Outside the Lines,” the longtime ESPN employee opted for a more serious tone than usual in sending a heartfelt message to his departing colleagues.

Well said, Mr. Ley.