Browns’ Joe Thomas Roasts United Airlines For Dragging Doctor Off Flight

by on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 3:33PM
Not only has Joe Thomas mastered the art of protecting quarterbacks. He’s also a budding wordsmith.

The Cleveland Browns star tackle burned United Airlines on Monday with a killer joke about its forcible removal of a doctor from Flight 3411. The video of the incident shocked many, but United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz described the man’s removal as an attempt to “re-accommodate” him.

Thomas’ response was football-comedic gold.

The folks at United Airlines brought this one on themselves.

