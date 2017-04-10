Browns’ Joe Thomas Roasts United Airlines For Dragging Doctor Off Flight

Not only has Joe Thomas mastered the art of protecting quarterbacks. He’s also a budding wordsmith.
The Cleveland Browns star tackle burned United Airlines on Monday with a killer joke about its forcible removal of a doctor from Flight 3411. The video of the incident shocked many, but United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz described the man’s removal as an attempt to “re-accommodate” him.
Thomas’ response was football-comedic gold.
The folks at United Airlines brought this one on themselves.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
