Browns’ Joe Thomas Roasts United Airlines For Dragging Doctor Off Flight

Not only has Joe Thomas mastered the art of protecting quarterbacks. He’s also a budding wordsmith.

The Cleveland Browns star tackle burned United Airlines on Monday with a killer joke about its forcible removal of a doctor from Flight 3411. The video of the incident shocked many, but United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz described the man’s removal as an attempt to “re-accommodate” him.

Thomas’ response was football-comedic gold.

Dear #united, I had to "re-accommodate" someone once pic.twitter.com/MP3ZJDv85m — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 10, 2017

The folks at United Airlines brought this one on themselves.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images