Bruce Cassidy Did Not Hold Back Postgame Comments About Penalty Call In OT

The Boston Bruins lost 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators in game 3 at TD Garden on Monday night.

The game-winning power play goal came from Senators forward Bobby Ryan after Bruins forward Riley Nash was assessed roughing penalty 4 minutes and 38 seconds into OT.

After the game Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said the Bruins didn’t play up to their abilities and the penalty called on Nash in OT was a “terrible call” and “didn’t agree with it.”

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images