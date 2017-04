Share this:

The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night and the Bruins might be without forward Brad Marchand.

Marchand has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning defenesman Jake Dotchin in the Bruins 4-0 win over the Lightning on Tuesday night.

