Brad Marchand Faces Thursday Disciplinary Hearing For Spearing Jake Dotchin

The Boston Bruins clinching a Stanley Cup playoff spot Tuesday night was big for more than one reason.

Not only did it save the Black and Gold the embarrassment of potentially missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season, it’s also big that they clinched when they did because they might be without Brad Marchand for the season’s final two games.

The Bruins winger earned a game misconduct and a 5-minute major for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the groin during the first period of Boston’s eventual win Tuesday. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday morning that Marchand will have a hearing Thursday morning, meaning supplemental discipline likely will follow.

The Bruins have to hope any suspension doesn’t last more than two games, as anything longer would bleed into the first playoff round. A potential ban also could cost Marchand a chance at a 40-goal season, as the Boston forward has been among the NHL’s top offensive players this season, scoring 39 goals and adding 46 assists.

