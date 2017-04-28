Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics find themselves one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

After the Chicago Bulls stole the first two games of the series at TD Garden, the C’s have ripped off three consecutive victories and can punch their ticket to the next round with a win in Game 6.

Chicago will be without point guard Rajon Rondo (broken thumb) for its must-win contest, while All-Star forward Jimmy Butler continues to fight through a knee injury.

Boston will look to take advantage of a hobbled Bulls team and pull off an impressive comeback series win.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Bulls online.

When: Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images