Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics are back at TD Garden for their second-to-last regular-season game of the 2016-17 campaign.

The C’s will take on the Brooklyn Nets, who have clinched the worst record in the NBA, thus giving Boston the best chance to win the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery (via a 2013 trade between these teams).

Here’s how to watch Monday night’s Celtics vs. Nets matchup online.

When: Monday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images