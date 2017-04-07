Charles Oakley Defends LeBron James, Rips ‘Miss Wedding Dress’ Dennis Rodman

Share this:

Charles Oakley is beefing with Dennis Rodman … no, seriously.

Rodman recently ripped LeBron James in an explicit rant about NBA stars resting down the stretch, and The Worm’s stance apparently didn’t sit well with Oakley, who took to Twitter on Thursday to fire back at the former NBA bad boy.

Dennis Rodman stop it you wasn't a tough guy. I think LeBron is smart , you don't have to be tough to play basketball Miss wedding dress — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) April 6, 2017

The “wedding dress” insult, of course, is a reference to Rodman infamously wearing a wedding dress and declaring he was marrying himself back in 1996.

Rodman and Oakley both were considered enforcers during their respective NBA careers, so it’s nice to see they haven’t changed all that much. Then again, we didn’t need Oakley’s Twitter jab as proof of that.

