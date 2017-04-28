Chris Sale Says He Was ‘Out-Pitched’ By Masahiro Tanaka In 3-0 Loss Vs. Yankees

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s bats could not come alive in the 3-0 loss to the New York Yankees after a solid outing by both starting pitchers.

Chris Sale recorded his fourth straight start with 10 or more strikeouts for the Red Sox and Masahiro Tanaka picthed a complete game allowing only three hits for the Yankees.

After the game Sale gave credit to Tanaka for out pitching him while Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said it’s frustrating not being able to score runs for their pitchers.

