Here’s A Closer Look At Patriots’ Stacked 2017 Undrafted Free Agent Class

The New England Patriots needed to fill 25 spots on their 90-man roster entering the 2017 NFL Draft. After trading for tight end James O’Shaughnessy and drafting four players, they filled just five of them.
Based on announcements from players, agents and schools and some reports, there are 17 undrafted free agents tied to the Patriots. Undrafted free agency can be unpredictable and unclear, so it’s possible some of the below 17 players were just invited to Patriots rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
Regardless of why they’re coming to Foxboro, though, let’s take a closer look at New England’s undrafted free agent class thus far.
RB LeShun Daniels Jr., Iowa
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.28 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.45 seconds
Vertical leap: 36 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 6 inches
2016 stats: 213 carries, 1,058 yards, 10 touchdowns
Going deeper: Daniels forced 28 tackles on 213 attempts in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus. He was a team captain as a senior.
WR Austin Carr, Northwestern
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 202 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.70 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.07 seconds
Vertical leap: 33 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches
2016 stats: 90 catches, 1,247 yards, 12 touchdowns
Going deeper: Listed as PFF’s seventh-best undrafted free agent, Carr dropped just four passes on 129 targets last season. He had a 69.8 percent catch rate out of the slot.
WR Cody Hollister, Arkansas
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 214 pounds
No workout — foot injury
2016 stats: 10 catches, 140 yards
Going deeper: Twin brother of fellow UDFA signing Jacoby Hollister.
TE Jacob Hollister, Wyoming
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 239 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.12 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.34 seconds
Vertical leap: 36 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 1 inch
2016 stats: 32 catches, 515 yards, seven touchdowns
Going deeper: Listed as PFF’s fifth-best undrafted free agent, Hollister caught seven deep passes for 189 yards in 2016. He dropped just four passes on 43 targets.
OT Cole Croston, Iowa
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 314 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.29 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.61 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.68 seconds
Vertical leap: 32 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches
2016 stats: Allowed six sacks in 246 snaps
Going deeper: Croston played left and right tackle in 2016 but could switch to guard in the NFL.
OT Max Rich, Harvard
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 311 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.51 seconds
Vertical leap: 30 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches
Going deeper: Rich is one of the most athletic offensive tackle prospects in his draft class.
G Jason King, Purdue
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 303 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.30 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.75 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.72 seconds
Vertical leap: 31 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 11 inches
2016 stats: Allowed one sack on 596 pass block snaps in 2016.
Going deeper: Ranked well in PFF’s pass block efficiency metric. Bench pressed 225 pounds 35 times at his pro day.
DT Josh Augusta, Missouri
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 347 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.90 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.87 seconds
Vertical leap: 28 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet
2016 stats: 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, 10 carries, 15 yards, two touchdowns
Going deeper: Augusta played at nearly 400 pounds in 2016 but slimmed down for the NFL after fixing a thyroid issue.
DT Adam Butler, Vanderbilt
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 293 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.23 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.90 seconds
Vertical leap: 28 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 5 inches
2016 stats: 31 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks
Going deeper: PFF ranked him as the 43rd-best undrafted free agent. He had 32 pressures on 377 pass rush snaps.
DE Corey Vereen, Tennessee
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 254 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.92 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.50 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.47 seconds
Vertical leap: 28 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 5 inches
2016 stats: 36 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, seven sacks
Going deeper: Had four QB hits and 28 hurries in 304 pass rush snaps.
LB Harvey Langi, BYU
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 251 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.32 seconds
Vertical leap: 33 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
2016 stats: 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, 20 carries, 79 yards, two touchdowns
Going deeper: Recorded 25 total pressures on 211 total snaps in 2016. He also dropped into coverage on 36 percent of snaps.
CB D.J. Killings, Central Florida
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.97 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.21 seconds
Vertical leap: 37 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
2016 stats: 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 11 pass deflections, one touchdown return
Going deeper: Allowed 36 catches on 75 targets for 477 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for a 56.4 passer rating against last season.
DB Dwayne Thomas, LSU
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 196 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.19 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.38 seconds
Vertical leap: 33 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 11 inches
2016 stats: 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one interception
Going deeper: Recorded five total pressures on just 17 pass rush snaps in 2016.
S David Jones, Richmond
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds
Three-cone drill: 7.31 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.32 seconds
Vertical leap: 34 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
2016 stats: 29 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four passes defended
Going deeper: Had nine interceptions in 2015 as a junior. His 2016 season was injury-shortened.
S Kenny Moore, Valdosta State
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 190 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.86 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.13 seconds
Vertical leap: 40 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches
2016 stats: 65 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, eight pass breakups
Going deeper: Picked the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI and said Tom Brady is better than Peyton Manning.
S Jason Thompson, Utah
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.57 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.01 seconds
Vertical leap: 39 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 11 feet, 1 inch
2016 stats: eight tackles, one fumble return
Going deeper: Thompson was a quarterback at Wyoming before transferring to Utah, where he played on special teams.
S Damarius Travis, Minnesota
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 206 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds
Three-cone drill: 6.96 seconds
Short shuttle: 4.14 seconds
Vertical leap: 33 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches
2016 stats: 83 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, four passes defended
Going deeper: Recorded 18 stops with eight missed tackles on 349 run snaps last season.
Thumbnail photo via Glenn Andrews/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP