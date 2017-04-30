Here’s A Closer Look At Patriots’ Stacked 2017 Undrafted Free Agent Class

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots needed to fill 25 spots on their 90-man roster entering the 2017 NFL Draft. After trading for tight end James O’Shaughnessy and drafting four players, they filled just five of them.

Based on announcements from players, agents and schools and some reports, there are 17 undrafted free agents tied to the Patriots. Undrafted free agency can be unpredictable and unclear, so it’s possible some of the below 17 players were just invited to Patriots rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Regardless of why they’re coming to Foxboro, though, let’s take a closer look at New England’s undrafted free agent class thus far.

RB LeShun Daniels Jr., Iowa

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 222 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.28 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.45 seconds

Vertical leap: 36 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 6 inches

2016 stats: 213 carries, 1,058 yards, 10 touchdowns

Going deeper: Daniels forced 28 tackles on 213 attempts in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus. He was a team captain as a senior.

WR Austin Carr, Northwestern

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 202 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.70 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.07 seconds

Vertical leap: 33 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

2016 stats: 90 catches, 1,247 yards, 12 touchdowns

Going deeper: Listed as PFF’s seventh-best undrafted free agent, Carr dropped just four passes on 129 targets last season. He had a 69.8 percent catch rate out of the slot.

WR Cody Hollister, Arkansas

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 214 pounds

No workout — foot injury

2016 stats: 10 catches, 140 yards

Going deeper: Twin brother of fellow UDFA signing Jacoby Hollister.

TE Jacob Hollister, Wyoming

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 239 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.12 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.34 seconds

Vertical leap: 36 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 1 inch

2016 stats: 32 catches, 515 yards, seven touchdowns

Going deeper: Listed as PFF’s fifth-best undrafted free agent, Hollister caught seven deep passes for 189 yards in 2016. He dropped just four passes on 43 targets.

OT Cole Croston, Iowa

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 314 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.29 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.61 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.68 seconds

Vertical leap: 32 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches

2016 stats: Allowed six sacks in 246 snaps

Going deeper: Croston played left and right tackle in 2016 but could switch to guard in the NFL.

OT Max Rich, Harvard

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 311 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.51 seconds

Vertical leap: 30 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches

Going deeper: Rich is one of the most athletic offensive tackle prospects in his draft class.

G Jason King, Purdue

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 303 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.30 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.75 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.72 seconds

Vertical leap: 31 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 11 inches

2016 stats: Allowed one sack on 596 pass block snaps in 2016.

Going deeper: Ranked well in PFF’s pass block efficiency metric. Bench pressed 225 pounds 35 times at his pro day.

DT Josh Augusta, Missouri

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 347 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.90 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.87 seconds

Vertical leap: 28 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet

2016 stats: 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, 10 carries, 15 yards, two touchdowns

Going deeper: Augusta played at nearly 400 pounds in 2016 but slimmed down for the NFL after fixing a thyroid issue.

DT Adam Butler, Vanderbilt

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 293 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.23 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.90 seconds

Vertical leap: 28 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 5 inches

2016 stats: 31 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks

Going deeper: PFF ranked him as the 43rd-best undrafted free agent. He had 32 pressures on 377 pass rush snaps.

DE Corey Vereen, Tennessee

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 254 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.92 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.50 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.47 seconds

Vertical leap: 28 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 5 inches

2016 stats: 36 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, seven sacks

Going deeper: Had four QB hits and 28 hurries in 304 pass rush snaps.

LB Harvey Langi, BYU

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 251 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Vertical leap: 33 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches

2016 stats: 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, 20 carries, 79 yards, two touchdowns

Going deeper: Recorded 25 total pressures on 211 total snaps in 2016. He also dropped into coverage on 36 percent of snaps.

CB D.J. Killings, Central Florida

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.97 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.21 seconds

Vertical leap: 37 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

2016 stats: 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 11 pass deflections, one touchdown return

Going deeper: Allowed 36 catches on 75 targets for 477 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for a 56.4 passer rating against last season.

DB Dwayne Thomas, LSU

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 196 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.19 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.38 seconds

Vertical leap: 33 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 11 inches

2016 stats: 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one interception

Going deeper: Recorded five total pressures on just 17 pass rush snaps in 2016.

S David Jones, Richmond

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.31 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Vertical leap: 34 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches

2016 stats: 29 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four passes defended

Going deeper: Had nine interceptions in 2015 as a junior. His 2016 season was injury-shortened.

S Kenny Moore, Valdosta State

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.86 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.13 seconds

Vertical leap: 40 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches

2016 stats: 65 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, eight pass breakups

Going deeper: Picked the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI and said Tom Brady is better than Peyton Manning.

S Jason Thompson, Utah

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.57 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.01 seconds

Vertical leap: 39 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 11 feet, 1 inch

2016 stats: eight tackles, one fumble return

Going deeper: Thompson was a quarterback at Wyoming before transferring to Utah, where he played on special teams.

S Damarius Travis, Minnesota

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 206 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.96 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.14 seconds

Vertical leap: 33 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches

2016 stats: 83 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, four passes defended

Going deeper: Recorded 18 stops with eight missed tackles on 349 run snaps last season.

Thumbnail photo via Glenn Andrews/USA TODAY Sports Images