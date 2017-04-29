Patriots Sign Twin Brothers Jacob, Cody Hollister As Undrafted Free Agents

Share this:

Tweet







The signing of undrafted free agents rarely is stop-the-presses news. Here at NESN.com, we simply compile all of the New England Patriots’ UDFA additions into one handy list rather than dedicating a full article to each one.

We’re making an exception for the Hollister twins, however, both of whom signed with the Patriots shortly after the 2017 NFL Draft concluded Saturday afternoon.

That’s right: New England’s 90-man roster this offseason will feature twin brothers Jacob and Cody Hollister. The former is a tight end out of Wyoming, and the latter played wide receiver at Arkansas.

The brothers confirmed their deals with the Patriots in tweets from their respective accounts.

PATRIOTS! Can't wait to get started with an amazing organization. — Jacob Hollister (@hollister_jacob) April 29, 2017

Headed to the Patriots!!! Excited to get to work!🔴🔵 — Cody Hollister (@C_hollister81) April 29, 2017

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman detailed the Hollisters’ path to the NFL in a lengthy profile posted earlier this week. One scout quoted in the article believes both have what it takes to succeed at the next level.

“I think both guys will stick around the NFL for a long time,” the scout said. “They’re mature and ready to be professionals. And that’s gonna help them big time because when rookie camp rolls around, they’re not gonna need a bunch of extra reps.”

Cracking the Patriots’ 53-man roster won’t be easy for Cody or Jacob. The Patriots are loaded at wide receiver after trading for Brandin Cooks last month and restructuring Danny Amendola’s contract, and New England swung a deal Saturday for tight end James O’Shaughnessy, who now is the front-runner to back up Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

Left thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Right thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images