College Basketball Odds: Last-Minute North Carolina Vs Gonzaga Betting Line

Gonzaga is an underdog for the first time in more than a year entering Monday night’s national championship game against North Carolina at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
The No. 1 seed Bulldogs only are slight underdogs to the No. 1 seed Tar Heels, though, and a few prediction models actually have Gonzaga winning its first ever national title in Division I college basketball.
North Carolina has more experience, though, and it will be highly motivated after losing last season’s national title game on a buzzer-beater to Villanova.
Here are the last-minute betting odds for North Carolina vs. Gonzaga, per OddsShark.
Spread: UNC -1.5
Moneyline: UNC -120, Gonzaga +100
Computer Predicted Score: Gonzaga 75.6, UNC 72.7
Over/Under: 155
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP