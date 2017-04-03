College Basketball Odds: Last-Minute North Carolina Vs Gonzaga Betting Line

Share this:

Gonzaga is an underdog for the first time in more than a year entering Monday night’s national championship game against North Carolina at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The No. 1 seed Bulldogs only are slight underdogs to the No. 1 seed Tar Heels, though, and a few prediction models actually have Gonzaga winning its first ever national title in Division I college basketball.

North Carolina has more experience, though, and it will be highly motivated after losing last season’s national title game on a buzzer-beater to Villanova.

Here are the last-minute betting odds for North Carolina vs. Gonzaga, per OddsShark.

Spread: UNC -1.5

Moneyline: UNC -120, Gonzaga +100

Computer Predicted Score: Gonzaga 75.6, UNC 72.7

Over/Under: 155

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images