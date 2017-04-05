Conor McGregor Is Training For Floyd Mayweather Fight, UFC Star’s Coach Reveals

Share this:

Tweet







It’s still not clear if a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will happen any time soon, but the UFC star is training for it nonetheless.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh joined FOX Sports News 500’s “Bill and Boz” show in Australia on Wednesday and said they’ve been letting “the people in the suits” work on contracts while his client works on his boxing skills. And despite the fact that there’s no deal finalized, Kavanagh said he and McGregor are expecting it to happen.

“In my mind, it’s on,” Kavanagh said, per TMZ Sports. “That’s the mentality we’re in. As far as I’m concerned, I really believe it’s gonna happen this year.”

Kavanagh seemed to take a dig at Mayweather, too, when he said training for boxing is different than mixed martial arts because “it’s simpler, less skills involved.”

Mayweather said in March that he’s coming out of retirement solely to fight McGregor and that he wants it to happen in June. It seems they’re still nowhere near an agreement, but that hasn’t stopped both sides from taking verbal jabs at each other in the meantime.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images