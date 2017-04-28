Corey Davis Hails Tom Brady As Best NFL QB After Mishearing Question

Share this:

If you think Tom Brady is the best NFL quarterback, Corey Davis agrees with you.

The Western Michigan wide receiver revealed this opinion Thursday night in Philadelphia when speaking to the media after the Tennessee Titans picked him No. 5 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Davis was asked whom he believes is the best cornerback in the league, but the new Titans wideout misheard the question and thought the reporter said “quarterback.”

Davis’ answer certainly holds weight, though, as it’d be hard to argue against the five-time Super Bowl champion.

