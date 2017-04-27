NFL Draft 2017 Results: Live First-Round Updates, List Of Every Pick

Share this:

The NFL Draft is back in Philadelphia after a 56-year hiatus, and more than 100,000 fans are expected to descend upon the Ben Franklin Parkway over the next three days to witness history.

Here’s what the stage looks like. The first round will take place here Thursday night. As you can see on the left side, the Cleveland Browns will be on the clock first with the No. 1 overall pick.

Cool setup in Philly. The city has done a nice job pic.twitter.com/6YBWFp7s8m — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) April 27, 2017

In the area leading up to the draft stage, every team has a draft video board. For example, this is what the Patriots’ stand looks like.

The Tom Brady draft card is featured often on the Patriots' video stand. #DraftDay #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hzzyNHYbsR — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) April 27, 2017

Keep it right here for news, updates and every pick from the first round. Scroll down for a running list of the picks.

1:05 p.m.: Here’s a very interesting quote from Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately for him, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky probably will be the first QB drafted.

QB Deshaun Watson respects all prospects but told me it'd be a "slap in the face" if Mitchell Trubisky went 1st gvn his championship resume. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2017

1 p.m. ET: Fans now are being let in to the Ben Franklin Parkway to take on the NFL Draft Experience, which includes cool exhibits, photos with the Lombardi Trophy, tons of food options and much more.

There’s even a band of Eagles fans.

The Eagle Drumline is getting ready to greet crowds of fans at the NFL Draft Experience in Philly. #nfldraft2017 A post shared by NESN (@nesn) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Full List of First-Round Picks

1. Cleveland Browns:

2. San Francisco 49ers:

3. Chicago Bears:

4. Jacksonville Jaguars:

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams):

6. New York Jets:

7. Los Angeles Chargers:

8. Carolina Panthers:

9. Cincinnati Bengals:

10. Buffalo Bills:

11. New Orleans Saints:

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles):

13. Arizona Cardinals:

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings):

15. Indianapolis Colts:

16. Baltimore Ravens:

17. Washington Redskins:

18. Tennessee Titans:

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

20. Denver Broncos:

21. Detroit Lions:

22. Miami Dolphins:

23. New York Giants:

24. Oakland Raiders:

25. Houston Texans:

26. Seattle Seahawks:

27. Kansas City Chiefs:

28. Dallas Cowboys:

29. Green Bay Packers:

30. Pittsburgh Steelers:

31. Atlanta Falcons:

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots):

