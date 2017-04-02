Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick Involved In Big Wreck At STP 500

Share this:

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s there will always be mayhem at Martinsville Speedway.

After the first two stages of Sunday’s STP 500 were relatively drama free, the final stage was a totally different story, highlighted by a big wreck on Lap 418. With just 82 laps to go, Denny Hamlin collided with the rear left end of Danica Patrick’s No. 10, causing Patrick to spin out and hit the wall.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was caught near the back of the field due to a speeding penalty issued after his previous pit stop, also got caught up in the wreck, sustaining enough damage to end his afternoon.

Other drivers involved in the wreck included Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Aric Almirola.

It’s not clear what prompted Hamlin to shoot up the track and collide with Patrick, but he appeared to have an issue with wheel hopping.

