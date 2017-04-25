Timeline Of Events That Led Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Retire From NASCAR

Share this:

The NASCAR world awoke Tuesday to the surprise news the sport’s most popular is calling it quits.

In a statement on its website, Hendrick Motorsports announced Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after the 2017 season. Although his decision caught some off guard, as he still is one of the most marketable drivers, many fans weren’t surprised, considering the events of the last 12 months leading up to Hendrick’s announcement.

Earnhardt missed much of the 2016 season with a concussion, so some were expecting him to hang up his helmet ahead of this season. The driver of the No. 88 fought hard to get back behind the wheel, though, keen to try one last time to clinch his first Cup championship.

Here is a timeline of the events leading up to Dale Jr.’s retirement:

June 12, 2016: Crash at Michigan International Speedway

On Lap 62 of last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400, Chris Buescher made contact with Earnhardt’s left-rear quarter panel, sending his No. 88 into the wall. Though the contact with the SAFER barrier wasn’t the hardest collision of Earnhardt’s career, and him saying he felt fine after the race, doctors determined the June 12 wreck was the cause of his season-ending concussion. However, his symptoms wouldn’t arise until roughly a month later.

July 2, 2016: Crash at Daytona International Speedway

Because he didn’t show signs of concussion-like symptoms immediately following his crash in Michigan, Earnhardt competed in the next three races. That likely contributed to the delayed onset of his symptoms, as Earnhardt was involved in another crash at Daytona. His crash at Daytona was seemingly a harder impact, hitting the spinning No. 48 head on.

July 14, 2016: Misses New Hampshire 301

Following the July race at Kentucky Motor Speedway, Earnhardt began experiencing what he thought were severe allergies that were effecting his balance. However, after learning his equilibrium issues stemmed from a concussion, rather than allergies, Hendrick announced he would sit out the summer race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

July 15, 2016: Jeff Gordon announced as potential replacement

Four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon was on vacation in France at the time of the New Hampshire 301, so Alex Bowman replaced Earnhardt for that race. While announcing Bowman would compete in the Cup race in New Hampshire, however, Hendrick also revealed Gordon would come out of retirement to drive the No. 88 in the Brickyard 400 if Earnhardt wasn’t yet fit to race.

July 17, 2016: Earnhardt details symptoms in weekly podcast

With Earnhardt’s symptoms showing up weeks after his Michigan crash, many people around the sport had lots of questions regarding his condition. He wasn’t able to provide those answers in person, as he didn’t make the trip to New Hampshire, so Earnhardt shed some light on the situation in his weekly podcast “Dale Jr. Download.” It was during this podcast that Earnhardt first stressed he wasn’t going to rush his recovery.

July 20, 2016: Gordon to replace Earnhardt

In a short statement, Hendrick confirmed Gordon not only would would fill Earnhardt’s seat for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but also the Pennsylvania 400 at Pocono Raceway.

July 24, 2016: Earnhardt reveals recovery could take a while

Earnhardt took to his podcast again the following week to inform fans the recovery process will take some time. The 42-year-old said he tried to convey that message in the previous week’s podcast, but wanted to do so more directly. Given his prior history with concussions, Dale Jr. said he wasn’t going to try to comeback any sooner than the doctors wanted him to.

August 2, 2016: Gordon to continue driving No. 88

Following Dale Jr.’s update on his rehabilitation, it came as little surprise when Hendrick confirmed he would miss the Cheez-It 355 at The Glen. Although fans wanted to see him back behind the wheel again, his missing the race at Watkins Glen International allowed them to see Gordon make his 800th career start.

September 2, 2016: Earnhardt to miss remainder of season

After missing six races, Hendrick announced the inevitable: Dale Jr. would sit out the remainder of the 2016 campaign. While the absence of a big-name driver such as Earnhardt in the field wasn’t ideal for NASCAR, it did showcase how seriously the sport was about its concussion protocols.

December 8, 2016: Earnhardt cleared to race in 2017

After he completed 185 laps during a private test at Darlington Raceway, doctors gave Earnhardt the green light to return to competition in 2017. In addition, Dr. Micky Collins, medical director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program in Pittsburgh, praised Earnhardt as “one of the hardest working patients” he’d ever treated.

February 18, 2017: Earnhardt serves as analyst during The Clash at Daytona

Before starting his 18th, and ultimately final Cup season, Earnhardt tried his hand as an analyst during FOX Sports 1’s broadcast of The Clash. At the time, this seemingly was just a way for Earnhardt to have a presence at the exhibition event while he allowed Bowman to drive the No. 88. However, we now think this could have been Dale Jr.’s way of dipping his toe in the broadcasting pool before making the jump to a full-time commentator.

February 26, 2017: Earnhardt returns to competition in Daytona 500

Dale Jr.’s return to action couldn’t have come at a better time for NASCAR. The Daytona 500 always is the highest profile event on the calendar, and for 2017, it also was the first race since NASCAR signed Monster Energy as the title sponsor for Cup. With all that attention on Earnhardt, his race unfortuantely was cut short by a typical restrictor-plate wreck, the exact opposite of what people within the sport wanted to see happen.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR