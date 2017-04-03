David Ortiz Gives 2017 Red Sox His Blessing In Special Opening Day Message

Share this:

No, David Ortiz is not a member of the Boston Red Sox anymore. But the retired slugger still keeps his ex-teammates close to his heart.

Big Papi proved as much Monday, logging onto Twitter from an undisclosed location to send his regards to the Red Sox and their fans ahead of Boston’s Opening Day matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park.

Good luck guys…. give red sox nation what they deserve 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/AQZrbWpmKK — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) April 3, 2017

“What’s up Red Sox Nation?” Ortiz said in the video. “I just wanted to wish my boys good luck this season. Always behind y’all, cheering for you guys. Let’s give Red Sox Nation what they deserve. Good luck, guys. Peace.”

Big Papi kept his message short and sweet, but his words undoubtedly carry a big impact around these parts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images