David Ragan Wreck Ends Danica Patrick’s Day At Bristol Motor Speedway

Danica Patrick has had a rough start to the 2017 NASCAR season, and things didn’t get any better for her at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday.

During Lap 324 of the Food City 500, an aggressive move from David Ragan sent Patrick spinning into the outside wall. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was forced to end the race early, thus ensuring she finishes outside of the top 20 for the seventh time in eight races this season.

While the extent of the damage to Patrick’s No. 10 isn’t known, the car clearly wasn’t fit to return to the race.

Currently 29th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings, Patrick still is looking for her first career NASCAR race victory. Despite showing flashes at multiple times this season, she’s routinely struggled to compete for decent finishes.

Her social-media game, however, has been pretty on point.

Thumbnail photo via erome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images