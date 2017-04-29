Deatrich Wise, Trey Flowers Find Themselves In Familiar Position With Patriots

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The 2017 NFL season might feel like deja vu for New England Patriots defensive ends Deatrich Wise and Trey Flowers.

Flowers mentored Wise during their college careers at Arkansas. Flowers, entering his third NFL season, is likely take on a similar role showing Wise, the Patriots’ fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the ropes.

“It was a great relationship — an older brother-type relationship,” Wise said Saturday on a conference call. “He was a mentor to me throughout his last three years, my first three years. He taught me how to do certain things, taught me how to watch film, how to play certain positions. On top of all of that, just the mindset to play and the mindset you have to have to go into a game or go into a practice, go into life. I have a good relationship with Trey and looking forward to meeting him out there and working with him.”

Flowers and Wise played together with the Razorbacks from 2012 to 2014. Wise, who’s 6-foot-5, is taller than Flowers — 6-foot-2 — but they both have long arms and can kick inside to rush the passer from defensive tackle on passing downs.

Flowers emerged midway through the 2016 season, picking up seven sacks over the Patriots’ final nine games. He also had 2.5 sacks in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

“It was great to watch him,” Wise said. “Working with him in the past, I knew what he was capable of. I know Trey from a player standpoint, as a brother, as a teammate. Just watching him emerge over the years was great. I always knew he had it in him, and I know he’s not done yet.”

Flowers, Wise and 2017 third-round pick Derek Rivers represent the future for the Patriots at defensive end. While Wise tries to acclimate to the NFL, Flowers is on his way to becoming one of the league’s premier pass rushers — not a bad guy to lean on.

