Donald Trump Didn’t Mention Tom Brady Once In Patriots White House Speech

If we asked you a day ago who Donald Trump would fawn over the most during the New England Patriots’ trip to the White House, there’d be three obvious choices: owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

But the U.S. President only lauded two of those people Wednesday, while completely neglecting the third.

That’d be Brady, who revealed Wednesday morning he wouldn’t join the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory celebration at the White House due to personal family matters. While shouting out players like Julian Edelman and Trey Flowers for their heroics against the Atlanta Falcons, Trump made zero mention of the Super Bowl MVP — who happens to be his close personal friend — during a lengthy speech.

We understand not wasting an acknowledgment on someone who isn’t present, but Trump also praised wide receiver Danny Amendola, who wasn’t in attendance.

It’s also a little peculiar the 45th president didn’t even utter Brady’s name, considering the extensive history between the two — Trump has gone out of his way on several occasions to show his support for the Patriots QB — and the role Brady played in helping New England win its fifth Super Bowl title.

