Draymond Green Stops Noah Vonleh With Incredible Block In Warriors’ Win

Draymond Green arguably is the favorite to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, and he showed why Sunday in Game 1 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Warriors forward stuffed Blazers forward Noah Vonleh with an incredible block in the third quarter.

Green’s reaction was classic Draymond, too. Few players display the kind of emotion he does each game.

The rejection also came at the time the Warriors began to pull away from the Blazers. Golden State ultimately won 121-109, helped by Green’s impressive stat line that included 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and five blocks.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images