Drew Pomeranz Pitches A Gem For Red Sox In Season Debut Vs. Orioles

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Wednesday night after the Red Sox took game one in a 8-1 victory behind a strong start by pitcher Drew Pomeranz.

Pomeranz made his season debut on Tuesday night and pitched a gem in his return to the mound. Pomeranz finished with a final line of six innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, one walk, and six strikeouts.

To hear Pomeranz talk about his season debut, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images