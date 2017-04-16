F1 Live Stream: Watch 2017 Bahrain GP Online

Share this:

Formula One drivers were forced to cope with changing conditions throughout the race in China, though they likely won’t have that problem Sunday as they square off in the Middle East for the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix.

In 2014, the race earned the nickname “The Duel in the Desert” after then-teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg battled wheel-to-wheel for the lead throughout the last stint of the race. This year, however, expect a three-way fight between Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing.

Considering the championship leaders, Hamilton and Vettel, have two wins apiece at Bahrain International Circuit, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them do battle under the lights at Sakhir.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix online.

When: Sunday, April 16, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

