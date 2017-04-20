‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Reportedly Will Conclude With 10th Film

Share this:

The “Fast & Furious” film series has had a long and successful run, to say the least. And while the franchise isn’t stopping just yet, its final parking spot appears to be within sight.

In a recent interview with Collider, series producer Neal Moritz revealed the franchise will conclude with the 10th movie. But although the end is near, the producers aren’t quite sure how to get there.

“We have some big themes and things we’re talking about, we’re just not there in terms of where exactly we’re gonna go yet,” Mortiz told Collider. “We kind of have the ending point of the franchise, but we don’t know the in-betweens yet.”

“The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth installment in the series, released Friday and has largely been a global success, despite posting underwhelming box-office numbers in the United States. And after recently squashing their real-life feud, series stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly are committed to returning for the ninth film.

Some directors have been known to film multiple sequels back-to-back. And although the idea reportedly has been tossed around by “Fast & Furious” producers, the task might be too daunting.

“That would mean we would need to have two scripts finished, which we have enough of a hard time getting one script ready in time,” Mortiz told Collider.

Personally, we think it’s wise for the series to end sooner rather than later, as the franchise runs the risk of becoming a parody of itself if it carries on for too long. Still, the “Fast & Furious” films, for the most part, always are entertaining, and it will be sad to see them go.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Just Entertainment