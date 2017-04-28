Garett Bolles Brings His Baby On Stage After Being Drafted By Broncos

Share this:

Every football player dreams of one day walking across the stage and meeting the NFL commissioner on draft night.

For Garett Bolles, this dream became a reality Thursday night when the Denver Broncos selected him No. 20 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But Bolles wasn’t alone when he met Roger Goodell at the podium in Philadelphia. The Utah offensive lineman was accompanied by his infant son, Kingston, who got to take in the festivities alongside his dad.

"(The @Broncos can) expect a player with one heckuva chip on his shoulder." And one awesome dad. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/q6up3psfoM — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

Quite the moment for the Bolles family.

