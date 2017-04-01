Gonzaga Vs. South Carolina Live Stream: Watch Final Four Game Online

Share this:

The 2017 NCAA Tournament reaches its crescendo Saturday as the Final Four gets underway in Glendale, Ariz.

First up, the No.1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs make their first appearance in the national semifinals against the seventh-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, who also are making their first appearance in the Final Four.

The Bulldogs have been dominant all year having only lost one game, while the Gamecocks lost five of their final seven games coming into the tournament. However, South Carolina proved it belongs in the Final Four by knocking off three of the top four seeds in the East Region, including No.2 Duke.

Here’s how you can watch Gonzaga vs. South Carolina online.

When: Saturday, April 1, at 6:09 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images