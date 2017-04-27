Google Co-Founder Building Secret Airship Inside Former NASA Hanger

Share this:

Tweet







As the executives at most technology companies are preparing for the future of flying vehicles, Google co-founder Sergey Brin apparently is exploring modes of transportation from the past.

Brin, according to unnamed Bloomberg sources close to him, is building a large airship inside Hangar 2 at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley. While the vessel isn’t an official Alphabet project, is isn’t clear whether Brin is building it as a hobby or in the hopes of starting a business.

“Sorry, I don’t have anything to say about this topic right now,” Brin told Bloomberg.

Ames, which once housed the USS Macon, is located near Alphabet’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. By visiting the facility and looking at archived photographs of the Macon, Brin reportedly became extremely interested in airships, and decided three years ago to build one of his own.

Google took over the hangers at Ames in 2015, and one of them currently houses the metal framework for Brin’s ship. Alan Weston, who formerly was the director of programs at Ames, reportedly has been brought in to head the project.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/born1945