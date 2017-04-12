Greensboro Grasshoppers Troll Jim Boeheim With ‘(No) Value Night’

Share this:

Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim threw some shade at the city of Greensboro, N.C., after his team’s first-round exit from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in March.

And while the city fired back initially, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, kept roasting Boeheim as they hosted a “Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night” before their game Tuesday, according to NBC Sports.

This, of course, is in response to the Syracuse coach saying there would be “no value” in moving the ACC Tournament back to Greensboro, where the tournament traditionally is held.

As part of the promotion, all fans attending the game with a valid Syracuse, N.Y., driver’s license got a free ticket, $20 in concessions and a pregame meet and greet with a dog named Miss Babe Ruth.

“Contrary to what Jim Boeheim thinks, Greensboro is a great place and we want to show off our city, our ballpark and our southern hospitality to our friends from Syracuse. We know that not all of them are whiners and grouches like their basketball coach,” team president and general manager Donald Moore said in a press release when the promotion was announced.

Boeheim was honored during the “Whine of the Game,” and he was invited to attend — sort of.

“We may invite the coach to attend, although his presence will bring us no value, none,” Moore said. “I suspect he may already have plans to be at a game in New York, Washington, or Atlanta that evening and unable to come.”

Greensboro keeps handing Boeheim L’s.

