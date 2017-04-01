Is Bruins’ Zdeno Chara’s Height An Advantage Or Disadvantage During Game?

Share this:

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara is the tallest player in NHL History at 6-foot-9.

The Bruins’ captain has been able to use his height to his advantage over the course of his 19-year NHL career when it could have been a hindrance to him on the ice.

But, how does Chara utilize his 6-foot-9 frame during a hockey game?

To learn about the tallest player in NHL history, check out the video above from “Big Bad Bruins Live,” presented by Geico.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images