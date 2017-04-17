Isaiah Thomas Gets High Praise From Teammates After Emotional Game 1

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics lost 106-102 to the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 on Sunday night after an emotional game following the tragic passing of Isaiah Thomas’ younger sister Chyna.

Thomas scored a game high 33 points in the four-point loss and his teammates gave tremendous credit to Isaiah after his performance and leadership in Game 1. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt caught up with some of Thomas’ teammates after the game.

To hear his teammates’ reactions after the game, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images