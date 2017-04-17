Isaiah Thomas Plans To Play In Celtics’ Games 2, 3 Vs. Bulls In NBA Playoffs

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas will continue to play through grief.

The Boston Celtics announced Monday on Twitter Thomas plans to play in Games 2 and 3 of their NBA playoffs first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

Isaiah Thomas plans to play in Game 2 in Boston and Game 3 in Chicago, per Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2017

Thomas’ sister died Saturday in a car accident. Yet, he delivered a stirring performance the next day in Game 1.

The Celtics will host the Bulls on Tuesday at TD Garden in Game 2. The Bulls will welcome Boston to United Center on Friday in Game 3.

