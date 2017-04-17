Isaiah Thomas Plans To Play In Celtics’ Games 2, 3 Vs. Bulls In NBA Playoffs

Isaiah Thomas will continue to play through grief.
The Boston Celtics announced Monday on Twitter Thomas plans to play in Games 2 and 3 of their NBA playoffs first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.
Thomas’ sister died Saturday in a car accident. Yet, he delivered a stirring performance the next day in Game 1.
The Celtics will host the Bulls on Tuesday at TD Garden in Game 2. The Bulls will welcome Boston to United Center on Friday in Game 3.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP