Joey Logano Joins LeBron James To Urge Children To Pursue STEM Careers

Joey Logano and LeBron James are two of the top athletes in their respective sports, and neither one of them has a college degree. They clearly see the value in one, though.

Logano and James have both teamed up with Verizon for its #WeNeedMore campaign, which is aimed at encouraging children to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Although the Team Penske driver doesn’t want to discourage people from getting involved in racing, he stressed it’s important for kids not to bank on making it to the highest level, according to NBC Sports.

“You never know what’s going to happen, and it’s smart to have a backup plan Coming from someone who didn’t have a backup plan. Take it from my experience, I really put all my eggs in one basket,” Logano said. “I don’t have a backup plan. There’s good and bad from that. I was able to focus 100 percent on something and not have a distraction. Also it forced me to make sure it worked. So I guess that’s the positive, but I’ll be the first to say that probably wasn’t the smartest way.”

Verizon launched the campaign April 1 with a 60-second TV spot featuring James, Drew Brees, Karl-Anthony Towns, David Villa and Adriana Lima. The extended version of the commercial was posted to YouTube on Monday featuring Logano in the place of James.

