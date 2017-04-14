Moe Harkless Earns $500K Bonus By NOT Shooting 3-Pointer In Final Game

Share this:

Ever hear Michael Scott’s Wayne Gretzky’s famous quote, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take?” Moe Harkless is the exception to that rule.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward entered Wednesday night’s regular season finale in what would seem to be a slight predicament. Harkless had an incentive in his contract that stipulated if he shot 35 percent or better from 3-point range in the 2016-17 season, he’d earn a $500,000 bonus.

And before tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans, Harkless’ percentage sat at exactly 35.1. Tough spot, right? Not for Harkless. The business-minded 23-year-old did what any rational human being with a chance to get $500,000 would do: He didn’t shoot.

Harkless didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer in Portland’s 103-100 loss to the Pelicans, leaving his 3-point percentage at 35.1 for the season and earning himself a cool $500,000. In fact, the fifth-year pro didn’t shoot any 3-pointers in his final four games after jacking up a career-high 194 to that point.

Lest we think this is a coincidence, Harkless was asked before Wednesday’s game if he’d consider taking a three considering his contract situation. His response, via CSN Northwest:

“Would you?”

So, Harkless was well aware of the stakes, and with the Blazers having already clinched a No. 8 playoff spot, he decided to look out for himself. And we don’t blame him in the least.

Now that’s how you shoot your shot.

