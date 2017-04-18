NBA Playoff Odds: Celtics Favored Vs. Bulls In Game 2 Of First-Round Series

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will be looking to rebound from a 106-102 loss to Chicago in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series when they tip off against the Bulls on Tuesday as 7-point home betting favorites for Game 2 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston took the straight-up loss in Game 1 as a strong 6.5-point home favorite, extending the team’s record to 4-15 SU in its last 19 playoff games ahead of Tuesday night’s Bulls vs. Celtics Game 2 matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics have failed to get past the first round in their past three playoff appearances, and are 3-6 SU in their past nine home playoff contests. Boston also continues to struggle at the sportsbooks, covering in just three of its past 10 outings and recording consecutive wins against the spread just once in its past 14 contests.

The Bulls’ Game 1 win improved them to 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS over their past 10 games, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, reversing a 4-10 SU run that threatened to extinguish their playoff hopes. Chicago also is enjoying its strongest run at the sportsbooks since early in the campaign, going 12-5 ATS over its past 17 games, including a 6-2 ATS mark in eight games away from the United Center.

As well, the Bulls are 5-2 SU and 7-0 ATS in their past seven games when pegged as an underdog of five or more points, with four of those outright victories coming on the road. The point total went OVER in six of those contests, bucking a trend that has seen the UNDER prevail in six of Chicago’s last nine games overall.

These two teams have alternated between SU and ATS wins and losses over their past eight meetings, ending a dominating 13-4 SU run by the Bulls. However, it was the Celtics that emerged triumphant in the last playoff clash with Chicago, knocking off the Bulls in seven games in a first-round matchup eight years ago.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images