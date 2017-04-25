NBA Playoff Odds: Celtics Home Favorites Vs. Bulls In Crucial Game 5

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will look to claim their first series lead in their opening-round Eastern Conference playoff clash with Chicago when they host the Bulls in Game 5 on Wednesday as eight-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston opened the series with a pair of stunning losses on home court, but followed up with decisive road wins in Games 3 and 4 to even the series at two games apiece going into Wednesday night’s Bulls vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

After finishing atop the Eastern Conference standings for the first time in nine years, the Celtics opened as heavy -500 favorites to get past Chicago on the NBA series prices. Those odds quickly diminished following Boston’s 111-97 loss as 7 1/2-point home chalk in Game 2, sliding to a long +195, while the Bulls moved to heavy -235 favorites to complete the upset.

However, with star guard Isaiah Thomas in the lineup following a tough week for his family, the Celtics dominated in Chicago, claiming victory in Games 3 and 4 by an average margin of 13 points. That included a 104-95 win in Game 4 as 1 1/2-point road chalk, with Thomas tallying a team-high 33 points.

With the series knotted at 2-2, the Celtics have reclaimed the momentum on the NBA series prices, once again pegged as -500 chalk, while Chicago has fallen back to +350.

The Bulls return to Boston after suffering consecutive SU defeats for the first time in 17 games overall, and in their past 26 against the Celtics.

Chicago looked particularly strong entering the postseason, holding opponents to just 74 points per game while clinching a playoff spot with a pair of SU wins to close out the regular season. The Bulls’ offense also lit up the scoreboard down the stretch, topping 100 points in 12 of 14 games prior to Game 3.

But the club struggled to score early in two home losses in this series, getting outscored by a 63-33 total margin during the first frame of Games 3 and 4, while barely cracking 40 percent from the field over those contests.

The Bulls have had little luck historically in the fifth game of playoff series tied at 2-2, going 1-4 SU in their past five, and ultimately getting eliminated on four occasions.

Chicago consistently has failed to rebound in road games immediately following a home loss this season, going 1-9 SU, including a 100-80 loss in Boston as 7 1/2-point underdogs on the NBA point spreads on March 12.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images