NFL Draft Results: Raiders Pick CB Gareon Conley With No. 24 Selection

Share this:

Tweet







One of the biggest ongoing stories of the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft was whether Gareon Conley would be picked Thursday night.

And we now have the answer, as the Oakland Raiders selected the Ohio State cornerback with the No. 24 overall pick.

There was no question the Ohio State cornerback was talented enough to be a top-32 pick, but his draft status had been in question ever since he was accused of rape. Conley denied the allegations, and he even passed a pre-draft polygraph, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Baltimore Ravens asked him to take.

Conley learned his draft fate in Ohio, not Philadelphia, as he watched the results come in with his family.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images