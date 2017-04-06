NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions After LSU Pro Day

Pro days are a great opportunity for NFL draft prospects to improve their draft stock, especially for players who underperformed at the Scouting Combine.
Two players who impressed at their pro day were LSU safety Jamal Adams and running back Leonard Fournette. The Tigers had their pro day Wednesday, where Adams displayed his blazing speed in the 40-yard dash.
Fournette revealed that he lost 12 pounds after his weight was a concern at the combine. His combination of size and speed has drawn comparisons to former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson.
Both of these LSU stars project to be top 15 picks later this month in Philadelphia, and Adams could make history as the highest drafted safety ever. The only safety to be drafted in the top five since 1992 was Sean Taylor in 2004.
Here’s our 16th 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
3. Chicago Bears: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
6. New York Jets: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
8. Carolina Panthers: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
10. Buffalo Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
13. Arizona Cardinals: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
15. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
16. Baltimore Ravens: John Ross, WR, Washington
17. Washington Redskins: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
18. Tennessee Titans: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
20. Denver Broncos: Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
21. Detroit Lions: Jabrill Peppers, S, MichiganJ
22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami
24. Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
25. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
26. Seattle Seahawks: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
28. Dallas Cowboys: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
29. Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, CB, Washington
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
31. Atlanta Falcons: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
