NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions After LSU Pro Day

Pro days are a great opportunity for NFL draft prospects to improve their draft stock, especially for players who underperformed at the Scouting Combine.

Two players who impressed at their pro day were LSU safety Jamal Adams and running back Leonard Fournette. The Tigers had their pro day Wednesday, where Adams displayed his blazing speed in the 40-yard dash.

S Jamal Adams flying at LSU Pro Day, clocking a 4.33 40-yard dash 🔥(via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/CUN5jxbOY6 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 5, 2017

Fournette revealed that he lost 12 pounds after his weight was a concern at the combine. His combination of size and speed has drawn comparisons to former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson.

Both of these LSU stars project to be top 15 picks later this month in Philadelphia, and Adams could make history as the highest drafted safety ever. The only safety to be drafted in the top five since 1992 was Sean Taylor in 2004.

Here’s our 16th 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

3. Chicago Bears: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

6. New York Jets: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

8. Carolina Panthers: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

10. Buffalo Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

13. Arizona Cardinals: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

15. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

16. Baltimore Ravens: John Ross, WR, Washington

17. Washington Redskins: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

18. Tennessee Titans: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

20. Denver Broncos: Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama

21. Detroit Lions: Jabrill Peppers, S, MichiganJ

22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami

24. Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

25. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

26. Seattle Seahawks: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

28. Dallas Cowboys: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, CB, Washington

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

31. Atlanta Falcons: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images