NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Likely Won’t Sign With Team Before Draft

Adrian Peterson’s future still hangs in the balance, and the running back’s situation might not change for at least a few more weeks.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Peterson is not expected to sign with a team before the 2017 NFL Draft barring a dramatic shift. The draft kicks off in two weeks on April 27.

Teams involved will continue to monitor Peterson’s status, according to Rapoport, but it’ll be interesting to see how teams needing a running back will approach the draft and whether it’ll impact the 32-year-old’s market, which apparently isn’t all that robust to begin with.

Peterson, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Vikings, has met with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints this offseason, but neither team made an offer.

The seven-time Pro Bowl pick is coming off a 2016 season in which he played in just three games due to injury, but he ran for a career-high 2,097 yards in 2012 and finished the 2015 campaign with an NFL-best 1,485 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images