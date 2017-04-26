NFL Rumors: Browns Considering Mitchell Trubisky With No. 1 Pick In Draft?

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Browns might not take any chances in trying to secure their quarterback of the future.

Although the widespread belief is Cleveland will draft Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter reported Wednesday — one day before the draft kicks off — that the Browns still are thinking about selecting North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky with the pick.

“I continue to hear that Mitchell Trubisky is square in consideration, and may turn out to be the No. 1 pick,” Schefter said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “Now I know everyone thinks Myles Garrett’s going to be the pick, and I will not be surprised if that’s the case (Thursday) night. But I have got very smart, very well connected people telling me over the last 24 hours that they think Mitchell Trubisky’s going to be the No. 1 pick. We’ll see.”

The Browns also have the No. 12 pick, so they could select Garrett at No. 1 and hope that Trubisky falls to them at their second pick of the first round. There’s no guarantee Trubisky still will be on the board, though, as he’s considered by many to be the best quarterback available in this year’s class.

Of course, the Browns could trade up from No. 12 to ensure they land Trubisky in addition to Garrett at No. 1. Cleveland reportedly has explored that possibility. But if the Browns are unable to pull off such a move and really want Trubisky, they might have to swallow hard and choose the QB first overall.

Either way, it’s worth noting that NFL Media’s Michael Silver reported Wednesday on NFL Network’s “Up to the Minute Live” that Browns general manager Sashi Brown decided two weeks ago which player the team will select first overall. So, all of this speculating could be for nothing.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images