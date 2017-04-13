NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosted Kerry Wynn On Restricted Free Agent Visit

Share this:

Apparently the New England Patriots are spending the second month of free agency hosting restricted free agents on visits.

The Patriots hosted New York Giants restricted free agent defensive end Kerry Wynn on Wednesday, a source told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Wynn, 26, recorded 12 tackles and 1/2 sack in 14 games last season. He has 82 tackles and two sacks with one interception in 34 career games.

Wynn came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond in 2014. Since he wasn’t drafted, the Patriots wouldn’t be required to give up compensation for him in the event they sign him to an offer sheet and the Giants decline to match.

Wynn, who’s 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, ran a 4.70-second 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process with a 34-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump, 4.73-second short shuttle and 7.53-second 3-cone drill.

Wynn is a better run defender than pass rusher, according to Pro Football Focus’ grading.

The Patriots also recently hosted RFA running backs Mike Gillislee and Damien Williams.

The Patriots have defensive ends Trey Flowers, Rob Ninkovich, Kony Ealy and Geneo Grissom under contract. Defensive end is considered their biggest need in the NFL draft.

