NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosting Guard Brandon Fusco On Free-Agent Visit

The New England Patriots reportedly could fill in their offensive line depth before the 2017 NFL Draft begins.

The Patriots are hosting guard Brandon Fusco on a free-agent visit Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported. Fusco was released by the Minnesota Vikings shortly after the 2016 NFL season ended.

Fusco has started 64 games and appeared in 67 since being selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Slippery Rock. Fusco, 28, was the 63rd ranked guard in the NFL last season based on Pro Football Focus’ ratings. He suffered two concussions last season.

Fusco was one of the most athletic guard in his draft class, running a 7.29-second three-cone drill with a 4.43-second short shuttle and 9-foot broad jump. The Patriots value athleticism in their offensive linemen because they frequently ask their blockers to pull.

The Patriots’ entire starting offensive line is back this season — left tackle Nate Solder, left guard Joe Thuney, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Marcus Cannon. They have guard/center Ted Karras, guards Chris Barker, Jamil Douglas and Chase Farris and tackles Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle as reserves.

