NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Derek Barnett Despite Lack Of First-Round Draft Pick

The New England Patriots currently don’t have a selection in the first two rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft, but they’re still showing interest in a top prospect.

The Patriots privately worked out Tennessee pass rusher Derek Barnett, a source told ProFootballTalk. Barnett is NFLDraftScout.com’s eighth-ranked prospect.

Barnett ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and also posted a 9-feet, 9-inch broad jump, a 31-inch vertical leap, a 6.96-second three-cone and a 4.44-second short shuttle at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds.

Barnett recorded 52 sacks in three seasons with the Volunteers, including 13 in 2016 as a junior. He had 78 total pressures on 368 pass-rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus’ Draft Edge.

The Patriots could jump back into the first round of the draft by trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo or cornerback Malcolm Butler. The Patriots’ top draft need is at defensive end.

