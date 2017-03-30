Between The Tackles: What Are Malcolm Butler’s Chances Of Being Traded?

Share this:

Three weeks into NFL free agency, Malcolm Butler’s future remains uncertain.

The restricted free-agent cornerback has yet to sign either his first-round tender with the New England Patriots or a contract with another team, and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters this week his team would not surrender the No. 11 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to sign Butler to an offer sheet.

What does that mean for Butler’s trade value? What are the chances he remains in New England? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava answer those questions and much more in the latest episode of “Between the Tackles.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images