NFL Team Puts Draft Prospect To The Test With This Bizarre Challenge

When it comes to drafting a prospect, NFL teams want to make sure a player meets all the parameters necessary to succeed in the league.

As part of this due diligence, prospects will show their stuff at the scouting combine, their pro day and even personal meetings with teams.

While on-field workouts and interviews are standard procedure for the drafting process, it’s hard to imagine starting contests are executed by teams as a means of player evaluation.

Well, that’s the exact situation Kutztown offensive lineman Jordan Morgan found himself in. According to PennLive.com’s Dustin Hockensmith, one NFL team put Morgan’s eyes to the test.

“The strangest thing I had asked of me at the combine was how long I could have my eyes open in a staring contest,” Morgan told Kutztown. “I thought it was weird, but it’s one of those things you don’t question on the spot.

“I didn’t blink at all. He told me I could stare at anything. I just focused on a water bottle. I don’t know how long it was, but it was pretty long. My eyes were fogging up. I couldn’t see after. He was just like, ‘I got what I need. You can stop now.'”

Judging by Morgan’s review of the challenge, it sounds like he has his eye on the prize when it comes to getting drafted.

