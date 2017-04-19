New England Patriots

Patriots’ Other QBs Leave Room For Tom Brady In Funny White House Photo

by on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 6:26PM
2,055

Tom Brady was out of sight, but he certainly wasn’t out of mind.

Although President Donald Trump didn’t mention Brady once during his address at the New England Patriots’ White House visit Wednesday, New England’s other quarterbacks made sure to shout out their teammate, who was absent from the festivities due to “personal family matters.”

Patriots third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett posed for a photo with backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, and the two made sure to leave a space where Brady presumably would have stood had the five-time Super Bowl champion been able to make the trip to Washington, D.C.

TB, we left room for ya!

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

Brady, of course, was named the MVP of Super Bowl LI after helping New England overcome a 25-point deficit en route to a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN