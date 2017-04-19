Patriots’ Other QBs Leave Room For Tom Brady In Funny White House Photo

Share this:

Tom Brady was out of sight, but he certainly wasn’t out of mind.

Although President Donald Trump didn’t mention Brady once during his address at the New England Patriots’ White House visit Wednesday, New England’s other quarterbacks made sure to shout out their teammate, who was absent from the festivities due to “personal family matters.”

Patriots third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett posed for a photo with backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, and the two made sure to leave a space where Brady presumably would have stood had the five-time Super Bowl champion been able to make the trip to Washington, D.C.

TB, we left room for ya! A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Brady, of course, was named the MVP of Super Bowl LI after helping New England overcome a 25-point deficit en route to a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

