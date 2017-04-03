Patriots Reportedly OK’d Rob Gronkowski’s WrestleMania Participation

Share this:

Fans of the New England Patriots who also tuned in to the WrestleMania preshow collectively held their breath when they saw Rob Gronkowski hop into the ring Sunday.

Gronkowski took a three-point stance and shoulder blocked WWE superstar Jinder Mahal to help his buddy, Mojo Rawley, win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Gronkowski received permission from the Patriots, who were “not opposed” to his participation, a source with knowledge of the situation told ProFootballTalk.

The Patriots could have taken Gronkowski to court to prevent him from engaging in physical activity outside of football had it not previously been approved, PFT noted in their report.

It was surprising to see Gronkowski enter the squared circle since his 2016 season ended early after he was placed on injured reserve with a back ailment that required surgery. At the same time, Gronkowski looked spry on his surgically repaired back, which could mean he’ll be ready to participate in Patriots organized team activities and minicamp in June.

For the record, yes, we know wrestling is “fake” in that it’s scripted and choreographed, but superstars still suffer frequent injuries much like “real” athletes. It seems Gronkowski emerged from WrestleMania unscathed, so Patriots fans can collectively breathe a sigh of relief.

Gronkowski looked like a natural in the ring, so he could have a backup plan if this whole football thing doesn’t work out for him.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images