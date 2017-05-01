Paul Pierce Says Goodbye To Basketball On Twitter After Clippers’ Loss To Jazz

Paul Pierce’s NBA career came to an end Sunday.
The surefire Hall of Famer had announced that the 2016-17 season would be his last, and following the Los Angeles Clippers’ loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series, “The Truth” said goodbye to the game on Twitter.
Pierce’s final NBA points came in prototypical fashion.
And a number of NBA stars paid their respects after the game, including a video tribute from The Players’ Tribune.
The 19-year NBA veteran didn’t sound like he had any second thoughts on his decision to hang up his sneakers when he was asked about his career after the loss.
Pierce has said that he plans to retire as a member of the Boston Celtics.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
