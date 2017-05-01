Paul Pierce Says Goodbye To Basketball On Twitter After Clippers’ Loss To Jazz

Share this:

Tweet







Paul Pierce’s NBA career came to an end Sunday.

The surefire Hall of Famer had announced that the 2016-17 season would be his last, and following the Los Angeles Clippers’ loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series, “The Truth” said goodbye to the game on Twitter.

THANKU TO ALL MY NBA BROTHERS AND SISTERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME A GAME IVE LOVED MY WHOLE LIFE BUT NOW TEADY FOR A NEW CHAPTER STAY TUNED — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I'd like to thank the fans media members who followed me u made he who I am as a player the Poeple who loved and the people who hated me TY — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I gave this game all a had my whole life I'm thankful for that also to my family who seen it all from the beginning thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

To my my brothers Steve and Jamal Hosey u guys where my inspiration my Mom I looked at all ur hard work for us to keep food on the table — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

And ur hard work and determination my heart my work ethic I got that from u Thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

To all the coaches who helped me along this journey coach Jose smith coach Stevenson Pat Roy Roy Williams Mike Lewis Thad Mcgrew Heroldjones — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

I kno there's so many other people I'm missing when u go on a journey this long sometimes u forget some people who helped but thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

Doc coach Obrian Rick Patino — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

Pierce’s final NBA points came in prototypical fashion.

Paul Pierce got the final three points of his 19-year career the hard way pic.twitter.com/9W4MQ1BfLU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2017

And a number of NBA stars paid their respects after the game, including a video tribute from The Players’ Tribune.

Congrats to The Truth @paulpierce34 on ONE hell of a career! #FutureHOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 30, 2017

Thank you OG @paulpierce34 — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) April 30, 2017

The 19-year NBA veteran didn’t sound like he had any second thoughts on his decision to hang up his sneakers when he was asked about his career after the loss.

Paul Pierce: "I gave every ounce that I could to this game. I gave it everything." #TheTruth#Clippers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 30, 2017

Pierce has said that he plans to retire as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images