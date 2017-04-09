Race Team Has $1M In Parts Stolen Ahead Of Grand Prix Of Long Beach

Share this:

When teams hit the road to go to a race, as you’d expect, they typically pack up their trailers a few days before they leave. Some thieves in Santa Ana, Calif., apparently are well aware of this.

Two robbers broke into Global Motorsports Group’s shop in Orange County on April 2 and made off with roughly $1 million in race car parts. The majority of the parts are’t road legal as they’re specifically made for Porsche 911 GT R and McLaren 650S GT3 race cars.

GMG’s Joe Foster said, despite the theft, the team is set to race in the Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday.

These likely weren’t the smartest thieves in the world. As Foster noted, GMG competes against the only people in the U.S. that has any use for the property they took, so it’s not like they’ll have people lining up to buy it.