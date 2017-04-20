NBA

Raptors Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

by on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 4:30PM
The Toronto Raptors slipped at the outset of the 2017 NBA playoffs with a slip. Another stumble could cause their downfall.

The Raptors will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Game 3 of their first-round series. The teams are tied with one win apiece, and Milwaukee hopes their home-court advantage will help them take a commanding lead in the closely contested series.

Here’s how to watch Bucks vs. Raptors.

When: Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV

